75-yr-old man suffering from depression commits suicide

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) A 75-year-old man suffering from depression allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Mohan Garden area here, police said on Wednesday. The man, identified as Subodh Kumar, worked in the Department of Home Guard, they said. Kumar was under depression and was undergoing treatment from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for the last five-six months, police said. We were informed about the suicide by Kumar's family at around 10.30 am on Wednesday, they said. On reaching the spot, Kumar was found hanging from the fan with a cloth in a room on the ground floor of the building, a senior police officer said. His family members told police that on Tuesday night, Kumar slept in a room on the ground floor while his wife and other family members slept in other floors of the three-storeyed building, he said. On Wednesday morning, the family members got to know about the suicide when they entered the room through a window, the officer said. Kumar is survived by his wife Laxmi Devi and three children, one of them lives in Mumbai while the other two lived with Kumar, police said. So far no foul play has been suspected, they said, adding the body has been sent for autopsy. PTI AMP AQS