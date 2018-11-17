7,500 police personnel to be recruited in Haryana: DGP

Palwal, Nov 17 (PTI) Haryana Director General of Police B S Sandhu Saturday said the process to recruit 7500 police personnel will begin nest month.Besides, around 800 new vehicles would also be purchased for strengthening policing, he said.The DGP said at the same time, locations on the KMP and KGP expressways are being notified for opening of police stations.Earlier, Sandhu inaugurated a building at the Palwal police station.The shortage in the police force in Palwal district will be met in the recruitment process, he said.Providing security to women and girls in the state is the top priority of police, he said.Crime can be controlled by the active participation of social institutions and common people, the DGP said.PTI VSD ANBANB