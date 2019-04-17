76 cartons of illicit liquor seized in Delhi in separate cases, 2 held

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) A total of 76 cartons of illicit liquor was seized and two men were arrested Wednesday in this connection in Delhi's Gulabi Bagh and Subhash Place, police said. A senior police official said that a 37-year-old resident of Bahardurgarh in Haryana, identified as Dinesh Kumar, was arrested in North Delhi's Gulabi Bagh for allegedly supplying illicit liquor. A trap was laid near Banda Bairagi Marg where the accused was arrested and a car and 26 cartons of illicit liquor containing 1,248 quarters were recovered from his possession, police said. In another incident, a Mubarakpur Dabas resident Ashok (45) was arrested in northwest Delhi's Subhash Place for allegedly supplying illicit liquor, they said, adding that 50 cartons of illegal liquor containing 2,500 quarters were recovered from his possession. The seizure of illicit liquor comes weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi which goes to polls in the sixth phase on May 12. PTI NIT CK