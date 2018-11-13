76.28 per cent voter turnout in first phase of Chhattisgarh polls: EC

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The voter turnout in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls was recorded at 76.28, the Election Commission (EC) said Tuesday.An EC spokesperson said 76.28 per cent polling was recorded in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh polls held Monday.In the 2013 Assembly polls, the poll percentage was 75.93. This time, the state recorded a rise of 0.35 in the poll percentage.In the first phase, polling was held in 18 of the 90 Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh.The second phase is scheduled to be held on November 20 and the results will be announced on December 11. PTI NAB RC