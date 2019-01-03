77-yr-old Dasna jail inmate, accused of molesting minor girl, dies

Ghaziabad, Jan 3 (PTI) A 77-year-old inmate of Dasna Jail, who was accused of molesting a minor girl, died during treatment at a hospital here, an official said. Vasu Bhargav was sent to jail on December 26 after he was booked by the Indira Puram police on charges of molestation following a complaint by the father of the eight-year-old girl on December 25, said District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari. He was suffering from Alzheimer's disease and was undergoing treatment for the same since last five years, said Amit Bhargav, an acquaintance of the deceased. He was referred to the district government hospital from the Dasna jail hospital in the afternoon, Maheshwari said, adding he died during the course of treatment. A magisterial probe will be ordered, she said. PTI Corr AQSAQS