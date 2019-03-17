77th Golden Globes to be held on Jan 5, 2020

Los Angeles, Mar 17 (PTI) The 77th edition of Golden Globes will be presented on January 5, 2020, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced.The HFPA revealed the dates for the first ceremony of next year's award season on the Globes official website on Friday.The next edition will once again be produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA and air live coast-to-coast on NBC.According to Deadline, this year's telecast, which saw a four per cent year-to-year ratings rise was held on January 6, the same weekend as next year's will be.The Globes, unlike many other shows, will remain unaffected by the Motion Picture Academy of Pictures, Arts and Sciences' (AMPAS) decision to move the Oscars two weeks earlier in the season's calendar to February 9, 2020. The Globes are viewed in over 220 countries and territories worldwide and include both motion picture and television awards. PTI RDSRDS