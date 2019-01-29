79.04% turnout in Ramgarh assembly polls

Jaipur, Jan 29 (PTI) A total of 2.35 lakh voters cast their votes in Rajasthan's Ramgarh constituency, registering a voter turnout of 79.04 per cent, officials said Tuesday. The polling took place on Monday. "The final voter turnout in Ramgarh assembly constituency is 79.04 per cent," an election department official said here. The election in the constituency in Alwar district was deferred following the death of BSP candidate Laxman Singh a few days before the December 7 assembly polls in the state.As many as 278 polling booths were set up in the constituency and more than 2,500 policemen were deployed for maintaining law and order. Twenty candidates, including two women, were in the fray. The result will be announced on January 31. PTI SDA SRY