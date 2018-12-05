7,959 candidates in fray for remaining two phases of panchayat polls in J-K

Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) As many as 7,959 candidates are in the fray for remaining two phases of the nine-phased panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir, state Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said Wednesday.Voting for the 8th and the 9th phase will be held on December 8 and 11.In the 8th phase, as many as 1,333 candidates will fight for 483 sarpanch seats while 5,695 candidates for 3,860 panch wards across the state, Kabra said.For the final phase on December 11, Kabra said 210 candidates are in the fray for 236 sarpanch halqas and 721 candidates for 1,904 panch wards across the state.Kabra said the first seven phases of the panchayat polls have passed off smoothly and peacefully with good participation of the electorate.In the seventh phase held on December 4, an impressive 75.3 per cent of electorate exercised their franchise, with 84.8 per cent polling in Jammu division and 30.3 per cent in Kashmir division. PTI TAS DPB