7th edition of inter-school crossword competition kicks off in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A pan-India inter-school crossword competition, billed as the biggest of its kind by the Limca Book of Records, was launched here on Friday, with the Mother's International School winning the inaugural Delhi round, officials said.Ravi Kant, secretary in the Department of Food and Public Distribution in the Union government, unveiled the national crossword champion trophy, and applauded the idea of bringing crossword skills among students on a competitive platform. He urged students to take to crosswords for enhancing critical thinking and decision-making power. Vijay Ekbote and Harshul Sagar of The Mother's International School won the Delhi City Round of the CCCC Cryptic Crossword Contest 2019. Dev and Neha Pokhriyal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 12, Dwarka, were the runners-up.Three other NCR city rounds -- Noida, Gurgaon and Ghaziabad -- were held as part of the launch of the seventh edition of the contest, which was held at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Delhi Cantonment.With 51 city rounds planned in the first stage, the contest will be the biggest ever edition since its inauguration in 2013. The contest comprises two stages. In the first, the contest is organised in various cities of the country where schools send their teams comprising two students. The contest is open to students of classes 11 and 12, organisers said. The teams sit through an hour-long written test and the winning team from each city round qualifies for the grand finale, to be held in the national capital towards the year-end. DAV Public School in Pune had won the trophy at the CCCC 6.0 Grand Finale last year. The Mothers International School in New Delhi had lifted the runner-up trophy. Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General, Association of Indian Universities; Vivek Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to the Governor of Bihar and chief mentor of the contest; Amarendra Behera, Joint Director, NCERT; and B K Singh, Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, were also present on the occasion. The contest is conducted by Extra-C, a civil society initiative based in Patna. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) and Doordarshan are the associate partners of the event.