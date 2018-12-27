8 arrested for robbery in South East Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Eight men, including an artist, were arrested for allegedly robbing a house after breaking its locks in South East Delhi's Jangpura area, police said Thursday. The accused were identified as Depak, 30, Arun Kumar 23, Harsh 22, Captain, 21, Ankit Parcha ,24, Vishal, 22, Akash, 22 and Aiman ,32, they said. On Sunday, one Amarjeet Singh Marwah filed a complaint that some unidentified persons barged into his house and took away jewellery along with other valuable items, Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), said. During investigation, police analysed CCTV footage and spotted two unknown suspicious persons on motorcycle near the house where the burglary took place, he added. Later, two accused - Deepak and Arun - were arrested from Bhalswa Dairy Wednesday, he said. During interrogation, they disclosed the names of their associates and the vehicles used in the crime following which their partners were also arrested from Bhalswa Dairy, the DCP said. They used to inspect the area before committing a robbery. Deepak used to come after the robbery to see if they had left any clue or were captured in CCTV footage, Biswal said. He used to order all the members of the gang to leave Delhi for some time if there was any clue, the DCP said. Some house breaking tools, stolen jewelleries worth Rs 9-10 lakh, one pair shoes, one motorcycle, one car were recovered from his possession, they added. PTI NIT AMP KJ