8 BSF personnel injured in highway accident in JK

Banihal (JK), May 1 (PTI) Eight Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured Wednesday evening when their vehicle turned upside down after colliding with a parked dumper on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, police said.The accident took place at Gangroo-Ramsoo in Ramban when the jawans were on their way to Jammu from the Kashmir valley, they said.The BSF personnel were on board a private bus, which hit a standing dumper on the highway, an official said.A rescue operation was launched immediately and the injured were shifted to the Ramsoo hospital, where their condition was stated to be "stable", he said.There was no civilian traffic on the highway at the time of the accident because of restrictions imposed twice a week -- Wednesday and Sunday -- from 4 am to 5 pm to facilitate smooth movement of security convoys.The restriction was clamped on April 7, in view of the deadly terror attack in Pulwama on February 14 that left 40 CRPF personnel dead. The Jammu and Kashmir administration, however, Wednesday said that the restrictions on civilian traffic movement between Srinagar and Baramulla would be completely lifted from May 2. PTI CORR TAS IJT