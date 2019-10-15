8 cases of theft, robbery cracked with arrest of 2 people: Delhi police

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Delhi police on Tuesday claimed to have cracked eight cases of robbery and theft with the arrest of two men, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, from southeast Delhi.Amber Jafri (28), a resident of Aligarh, and Mohammad Abbas (22), from Amroha, were arrested from Madanpur Khadar, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.A pistol with two live cartridges, one button activated knife, one stolen motorcycle and five mobile phones were seized from them, Biswal said.Jafri and his associates were arrested by UP police in a case of murder in Aligarh, he said.During interrogation, the accused revealed that they started committing robbery and snatching to earn quick money. Jafri had formed his own gang and often recruited new members. He always carried a firearm with him, the DCP said.In January, Jafri and his associates looted Rs 1 lakh from a meat trader in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. In August, he and Abbas robbed a collection agent of Rs 2.5 lakh in the same area, the officer said.In March, the duo robbed Rs. 1.35 lakh and gold chain from a couple in Zakir Nagar, he said. PTI AMP AMP ABHABH