8 held in raid on hookah bar running without licence in Noida

Noida, Dec 31 (PTI) Eight people were arrested on New Year's eve for illegally running hookah and liquor bars at a restaurant here, police said.The manager and seven other employees of the Sector 50-based Lama and Co. were held during a joint action by the district administration and police Monday, a senior official said, adding that the establishment has been sealed.Around 15 customers, who were present at the restaurant during the raid, were let off with a warning, Circle Officer, Noida City 3rd, Shwetabh Pandey said."The restro-bar was serving hookah without a licence. It did not even have a licence to run a bar. The bar has been sealed, while several hookahs were seized," Pandey said.He said the bar had been open for around five months now, while it had been about a month since it started serving hookah.Further probe in the case will be done by the district food inspector, the officer said. PTI KIS IJT

