8 IAS, 25 HCS officers transferred in Haryana

Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) The Haryana government Wednesday appointed Shiv Parshad, a state civil service officer promoted to the IAS cadre recently, as the Finance Department's additional secretary.Parshad, awaiting his posting, was given the crucial vacant post in a mid-scale bureaucratic reshuffle in which eight Indian Administrative Service officers and 25 of the Haryana Civil Service were transferred with immediate effect. In the reshuffle, Ambala Municipal Corporation Commissioner (designate) Rahul Hooda was appointed as Gurgaon Municipal Corporation's commissioner, an official release said here. Charkhi Dadri's Additional Deputy Commissioner Vikram was posted as Faridabad's Municipal Corporation's additional commissioner against a vacant post.Among the IAS officers, Haryana Supplies and Disposals Director General Pankaj Agarwal was given the additional charge of the Haryana State Cooperative Federation of Sugar Mills Limited's managing director in place of Mukul Kumar. Hisar Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Meena was also given the additional charge of the commissioner of local Municipal Corporation against a vacant post.Sonepat Deputy Commissioner Anshaj Singh too was given the additional charge of the commissioner of the local Municipal Corporation against a vacant post. Similarly, Ambala Deputy Commissioner Sharandeep Kaur Brar was given the additional charge of Ambala Municipal Corporation's commissioner in place of Rahul Hooda.Yamunanagar Deputy Commissioner Mukul Kumar, was posted as the Secretariat Establishment's additional secretary. Among the HCS officers, Hisar Municipal Corporation's Commissioner Jai Krishna Abhir was been posted as Jind's additional deputy commissioner.Sonepat Municipal Corporation's Commissioner Munish Nagpal was appointed as Mahendergarh's additional deputy commissioner.Mahabir Parsad, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Fatehabad's additional deputy commissioner, the statement said.PTI SUN RAXRAX