8, including 3 children, injured in fire triggered by gas cylinder leak in Haryana

Jind, Oct 14 (PTI) Three children and five adults suffered burn injuries in a fire instigated by a leaking gas cylinder in Jind district of Haryana on Monday, a police officer said.Station House Officer Dinesh Kumar said the leak happened when food was being cooked at a hatchery in Kharak Ramji village.He said eight people, including three children, suffered burn injuries during the fire.The injured have been referred to PGI Rohtak.An investigation is under way. PTI CORR ABHABH