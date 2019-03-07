8 injured in clash between supporters of BJP leader and village head

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) At least eight people were injured in a clash between supporters of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a village head in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said Thursday. Gram Pradhan Rituparn Arye and local BJP leader Pratap Singh had an old rivalry. The clash occurred on Wednesday evening when they confronted each other at Khidarya village, Chapar police station incharge H N Singh said. Sticks and sharp weapons were used in the incident. The police brought the situation under control, the officer said. The injured were rushed to a hospital and some of them are in a critical condition, he said. PTI CORR ADHMB