8 injured in clash over land dispute

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 26 (PTI) At least eight people have been injured in a violent clash between two groups over a long-pending land dispute in Muzaffarnagar district, police said Wednesday.The people involved in the clash used batons after an argument over the authority of a plot of vacant land turned violent last evening in Ekta Vihar area, they said.Nine people have been arrested in connection with the incident.An investigation is under way. PTI CORR ABHABH

