8 injured in clash over land dispute

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Muzaffarnagar, Dec 26 (PTI) At least eight people have been injured in a violent clash between two groups over a long-pending land dispute in Muzaffarnagar district, police said Wednesday.The people involved in the clash used batons after an argument over the authority of a plot of vacant land turned violent last evening in Ekta Vihar area, they said.Nine people have been arrested in connection with the incident.An investigation is under way. PTI CORR ABHABH
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today