8 killed, 11 injured in road accident in UP

Sambhal (UP), Jun 19 ( PTI) At least eight persons were killed and 11 others injured when their vehicle collided with a mini-goods carrier on the Moradabad-Agra national highway here, police said Wednesday.Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said the accident took place late Tuesday night near Lehrawan village.The victims were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony, he said.The injured were hospitalised and the bodies sent for postmortem, the SP said. PTI COR SMI ANBANB

