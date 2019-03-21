8 killed in road accidents in Rajasthan on Holi

Jaipur, Mar 21 (PTI) Eight people were killed and 11 others were injured in three separate accidents in Rajasthan on Thursday, police said.Deepankar, Deepak, Chote lal and Ummed were killed in a collision between two motorcycles in Dausa district's Khuri village while one man, who got injured, is being treated at a hospital, they said.In another incident, two persons died while 10 others got injured when a jeep collided head on with a bus in Pali district, police said.The two deceased were identified as Panne singh and Pepi devi, they said.Besides, two men, Jainarayan and Bheru Ram, died when their pick up van collided with a truck in Jaipur district's Jamwaramgarh area, police said. PTI SDA AD DPB