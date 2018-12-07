8 killed in separate accidents in UP

Agra, Dec 7 (PTI) Eight persons were killed in separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh, police said Friday.Five persons were killed after an SUV collided head-on with a truck near Khandauli on Agra-Aligarh road on Thursday evening, they said.Police said three persons died on the spot. One of the injured died on the way to S N Medical College hospital and another succumbed during treatment, they added.The SUV was headed to Agra from Aligarh while the truck, which was loaded with potatoes, was on its way to Hathras.In the second incident, three members of a family were killed when their car hit the road divider and turned turtle, police said.The family hailed from Faizabad and was headed to Ghaziabad. PTI CORR DIVDIV