8 killed in two road accidents in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 11 (PTI) Eight persons including an infant were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Alwar and Jalore districts of Rajasthan on Thursday, police said. A couple and their four-month-old son were among five persons killed after their car rammed into a stationary truck in Alwar district's Shahjahapur area, they said. The deceased were identified as Dharmpal Saini (25), his wife Manju (23), their son Himanshu, their relatives Seema (15) and Ratan (23), police said. The occupants of the car were on their way to Gurugram from Pragpura in Jaipur district, they said. In another accident, a car overturned after a tyre-burst in Sayla area of Jalore district, killing Tejaram (24), Narpatram (26) and Ranjit Kumar (30) on the spot and leaving two others injured, police said. They were travelling from Sura village to Sayla town in the district, they said. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, they added. PTI SDA MAZ CK