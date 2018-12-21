8 labourers killed, 4 injured in landslide in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

Dehradun, Dec 21 (PTI) At least eight labourers were killed and four others injured on Friday in a landslide near the construction site of Char Dham all-weather road in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, police said. The incident took place near Banswada on the Rishikesh-Kedarnath national highway, they said.Eight bodies were pulled out of the debris and the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals, a senior police official said.Senior officials have rushed to the spot and rescue and relief operation is underway. PTI DPT AD CK