scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

8 labourers killed, 4 injured in landslide in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

Dehradun, Dec 21 (PTI) At least eight labourers were killed and four others injured on Friday in a landslide near the construction site of Char Dham all-weather road in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, police said. The incident took place near Banswada on the Rishikesh-Kedarnath national highway, they said.Eight bodies were pulled out of the debris and the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals, a senior police official said.Senior officials have rushed to the spot and rescue and relief operation is underway. PTI DPT AD CK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos