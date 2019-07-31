scorecardresearch
8-year-old boy dies, girl injured in house collapse in Udhampur

Udhampur, Jul 31 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy died and a 13-year-old girl was injured in two house collapse incidents after heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Wednesday.Pawan Kumar died while Sunita was injured seriously in the incidents in Loundna and Udhampur areas late Tuesday night, they said.The girl has been hospitalised. PTI Corr/AB ABHABH

