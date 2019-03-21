8-year-old boy sodomised by juvenile in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 21 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a youth in Khatoli town on Wednesday, police said. The 15-year-old accused lured the boy, who was playing outside his house, into a sugarcane field and sodomised him, Station House Officer Harisharan Sharma said.According to a complaint filed by the victim's family, the accused tied the legs of the boy before committing the crime.The accused has been arrested and the victim sent for medical examination. PTI Corr GVS