8-yr-old boy stabbed to death in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) An 8-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death in Majhigavan village in Rampurkalan area here, police said on Thursday.The body of the boy, who went missing on Wednesday was found in the morning about 700 metres from the village with multiple wounds in the abdomen, Superintendent of Police L R Kumar said. The family members of the victim has accused a minor boy of the same village for his involvement in the crime.A probe is on in the matter, police said, adding that the victim's body has been sent for postmortem.