8-yr-old girl raped in UP village

Bareilly, Jun 13 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village here, police said Thursday.She was lured by the accused and raped at an unknown place under the Nawabganj police station on Wednesday, they said. "The accused person knew the family members of the girl," a senior police official said.The girl's family lodged a complaint after she narrated the sequence of events. Police have registered a case.Police said a search is underway to nab the accused.