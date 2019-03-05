scorecardresearch
800 cartons of illicit liquor seized; 1 arrested

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) The police have seized 800 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 32 lakh here meant to be supplied at Muzaffarpur in Bihar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a police official said Tuesday. A team led by SHO O P Choudhary intercepted a truck carrying the liquor at Bidali check-post in Shamli district on Monday. The liquor was smuggled from Haryana, SP Ajay Kumar Pandey said. Rajender Singh has been arrested in this connection, he said. PTI CORR SRY

