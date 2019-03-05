800 cartons of illicit liquor seized; 1 arrested

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) The police have seized 800 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 32 lakh here meant to be supplied at Muzaffarpur in Bihar ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a police official said Tuesday. A team led by SHO O P Choudhary intercepted a truck carrying the liquor at Bidali check-post in Shamli district on Monday. The liquor was smuggled from Haryana, SP Ajay Kumar Pandey said. Rajender Singh has been arrested in this connection, he said. PTI CORR SRY
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today