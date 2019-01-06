8,000 posts created in higher ranks for promotions in police force: Chief Secy

Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam Sunday hailed the state police as one of the best forces in the country and said 8,000 posts in higher ranks have been created for promotions in the department.Addressing the concluding ceremony of the 5-day police inter-zone sports meet-2018 at the Gulshan Ground here, he said the government is aware of the problems and difficulties facing the force and several welfare measures have been taken by the governor's administration. He said an efficient mechanism has been put in place to address their issues on priority."It one of the best forces in the country which is working in difficult situations to maintain law and order and ensure safety of people," he said. The Chief Secretary said a committee constituted to suggest measures for the welfare of police, including speedy disposal of promotion cases, seniority and creation of more posts in different cadres for career progression, was being examined for implementation.He said 8,000 posts in higher ranks have been created to open the avenues of promotions for police personnel.He said the government has already announced a housing scheme for the families of the police personnel and initially 10,000 units will be constructed each at Jammu and Srinagar. The work will start soon, he said and these units will be provided to the families of the needy police personnel on reasonable and affordable prices. The government is also considering sanctioning a substantial risk allowance for police personnel keeping in view the working conditions of the force, he added.In his welcome address, DGP Dilbagh Singh said 930 sportspersons including 775 men and 155 women, from six zones participated in the inter-zone sports meet.It also included 38 gazetted officers. The games which were played at the meet included boxing, hockey, kabaddi, athletics, handball, shooting, football, basketball, weightlifting, archery, wrestling, tug of war and judo etc.The overall men's trophy was clinched by the Armed Zone while overall women trophy was won by the Training Zone. Ram Raj of the Jammu Zone, who secured three gold and one silver medals, was adjudged the best athlete in the men's section, while Seema Devi of the Armed Zone was declared the best athlete in the women's category for securing two gold and a silver medal. PTI AB TIRTIR