80,000 pages of Syama Prasad Mookherjee's works digitised: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) The government has digitised around 80,000 pages of BJP idealogue Syama Prasad Mookerjee's works, the Ministry of Culture told the Parliament on Monday. In reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma said the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has catalogued and preserved the collection of Syama Prasad Mookerjee's papers in the archives, whereas the papers of Hindutva idealogues Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Keshav Baliram Hedgewar are preserved with the microfilm division of the library, but they have not been catalogued yet. He further said around 20,125 images related to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 1,150 images related to Keshav Baliram Hedgewar have not been digitised yet."The scanning of Syama Prasad Mookerjee papers has been completed. The papers of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Keshav Baliram Hedgewar have not been digitised," Sharma said.