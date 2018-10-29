New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) User preferences are evolving at a rapid rate in the Indian smartphone space, and a significant majority of people feel that their smartphone doesn't have all the features that they need, says a study. According to the Consumer Insights Study 2018 by gadgets research portal 91mobiles.com, 81 per cent Indians feel that their smartphones dont have all the requisite features. As per the study 21 per cent users said waterproofing is the most desired feature in smartphones, followed by quick charge support cited by 19 per cent, front-facing flash desired by 15 per cent and face unlock feature by 11 per cent. When it comes to issues, one out of four respondents of the survey said that battery degradation was the most common issue in all brands. Around 20 per cent feel that software slowdowns are the next big problem, followed by camera consistency. India has a considerable set of users who have either upgraded from feature phones or have become early movers in this segment. The study aims to understand the way user preferences are evolving in the smartphone space. The survey was taken by more than 15,000 smartphone users in the age group of 18-30, primarily male and enthusiastic about replacing their handsets every once in a while. Around 50 per cent respondents of the study have owned their smartphones for over a year and shared their views on how brand loyalties were shifting in this space and the most common issues faced by them over time. PTI DRRANS