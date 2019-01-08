838 terrorists, 183 civilians killed in J-K since 2014: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) As many as 838 terrorists and 183 civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014, the Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday.Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said since 2014 till December 31 last year there were 1,213 incidents involving terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir."In these incidents, 183 civilians lost their lives and 838 terrorists were neutralised," he said replying a written question.Ahir said during this period, six incidents involving terrorists were reported from other parts of the country in which 11 civilians lost their lives and seven terrorists were neutralised. PTI ACB KJKJ