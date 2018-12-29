84-yr-old found dead in Chenab

Jammu, Dec 29 (PTI) An 84-year-old man was found dead, floating in the Chenab river at Akhnoor, here on Saturday, police said. Body of Om Prakash Rambal, a resident of Tallab Tillo, was found floating in the river in the evening, a police official said. He said a police party later fished out the body and identified the man based on the identity card found on him. Police started inquest proceedings to ascertain the cause of the octogenarian's death, the official said. PTI TAS INDIND