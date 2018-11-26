8th edition of Comic Con Delhi to begin from Dec 7

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) From fans dressed as their favourite comic and movie characters, to national and international comic artists taking the stage, the Delhi Comic Con is all set to celebrate all things geek and pop-culture in its eighth edition. Touted to be the city's "biggest pop-culture event", the Delhi Comic Con is scheduled to begin on December 7 at NSIC Estate in Okhla here. This year the event will witness some of the most famous artistes from the comic book and television world led by 'Game of Thrones' actor Vladimir Furdik, who plays the menacing Night King in the famous American TV series.The three-day event will also hold special sessions by international comic book artists like Peter Nguyen, known for working on characters like Black Widow, Catwoman and Avengers; John Layman, the creator and writer of Cyclops, Chew, Detective Comics among others.Indian artists like Abhijeet Kini, Alicia Souza, Saumin Patel, Vivek Goel, and Zafar Khurshid among others will also attend the event. "I'm excited to announce that we are back with the 8th edition of the Maruti Suzuki Arena Delhi Comic Con. Like each year, we have a bunch of awesome experiences, activities, meet-ups, panels this time around as well. "While fans will have a chance to rub shoulders with guests from India and abroad. In addition, we also have several immersive panel discussions with some of the most regarded names from the world of comic book publishing, including artists, illustrators, and writers," Karan Kalra, vice president-business strategy, Comic Con India, said.Costume Play, or more popularly known as Cosplay, one of the major attractions of Comic Con, will also return with daily prizes of Rs 50,000. The winners will then get to represent India at the 'Crown World Championship of Cosplay' in Chicago.Comic Con India under its 5 categories - Comic book/graphic novel; TV/Animated Series/Movies; Manga/Anime; Sci-Fi/Fantasy; and Gaming, will choose one winner in each category each day.Famous stand up comedians like Varun Thakur of SNG Comedy, and Sahil Shah of East India Comedy will also perform live at the grounds. The festival will come to an end on December 9. PTI MAH TRSTRS