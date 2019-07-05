9 BJP-RSS workers get lifer for killing CPI(M) worker in Kannur jail

Kannur (Ker), Jul 5 (PTI) A court here Friday sentenced nine BJP-RSS workers to life imprisonment in connection with the killing of a CPI(M) worker inside the Kannur central jail in2004.Additional District Sessions Court Judge P N Vinod, whopronounced the judgment, also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakheach on the accused.CPI(M) worker K P Raveendran, 47, who was serving lifeimprisonment, suffered serious injuries in an attack between two group of prisoners inside the jail premises on April 6, 2004.Raveendran, hailing from Nadapuram in Vadakara, was rushed to the Pariyaram Medical College where he succumbed to injuries.There were 31 accused in the case and the clash was over installation of fans in some blocks.The court found the nine accused guilty and acquitted the remaining.The witnesses in the case were jail officials and other prisoners. The incident was said to be the first such case inside aprison. The trial in the case began after 14 years. PTI COR UD BN SRY