9 convicted in Dehradun shelter home rape case

Dehradun, Aug 31 (PTI) An Uttarakhand court has convicted nine people for the rape and subsequent abortion of an inmate suffering from hearing and speech impairment at a women's shelter home in Dehradun four years ago. The woman was made to undergo abortion after rape and her foetus was buried within the premises of the 'Nari Niketan' in a bid to cover up the matter, according to public prosecutor Sanjiv Sisodia. Additional District and Sessions Judge Dharma Singh held nine people, including the superintendent of the shelter home, guilty on Friday in connection with the incident, which came to light in November 2015. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Monday, Sisodia said. Those convicted include the then superintendent of the shelter home, Minakshi Pokhriyal, who was found guilty of hiding evidence of the crime in collusion with the other staff. Others convicted are contractual worker Krishna Kant alias Kancha, cleaner Gurudas, home guard Lalit Bisht, caretaker Hafiz, craft teacher Shama Nigar, nurse Kiran Nautiyal contractual employees Anita Maindola and Chandrakala Chettri. PTI ALMHMB