9 Corps commander briefs JK governor on security situation

Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) General officer Commanding (GoC) of 9 Corps Lt Gen J S Nain met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here Monday and briefed him about the security situation in Jammu region.The Governor appreciated Army's cooperation with the state police and other state government agencies involved in dealing with forces which are detrimental to peace and security of the country, an official spokesman said. PTI AB DPBDPB