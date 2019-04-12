9 dead in 3 accidents in Jaipur district

Jaipur, Apr 12 (PTI) Nine people, including five women, died and 32 others were injured in three separate accidents in Rajasthan's Jaipur district, police said. Three women and one man died and 22 others were injured when a pickup van in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway near Rayli village on Friday. The mishap occurred under Paniyala police station. The deceased has been identified as Pappudi Devi, Murti Devi, Vimla Devi and Lekhraj, the police said. In the morning, a bus overturned in Govindgarh area, killing two persons and injuring 10 others, the police said. In another incident on Thursday evening, a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Renwal area. A person named Sandeep Jat died on the spot and his two sisters, Mamta and Neetu, succumbed to injuries at a hospital, the police added. PTI SDAHMB