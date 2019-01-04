9-ft long python rescued near Delhi Secretariat

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A nine-foot long Indian Rock Python was rescued on Friday morning from the vicinity of the Delhi Secretariat, said a wildlife NGO. The python was sighted in the green fringes of the neighbourhood and people immediately informed the nearest police control room, which in turn contacted Wildlife SOS for assistance. A two-member team from the NGO arrived at the location. The reptile weighing around 12 kg was transferred into a snake bag, a statement from the Wildlife SOS India said. The python is currently kept under observation and will be released back into its natural habitat, once deemed fit by the veterinary staff, the statement said."Indian Rock Pythons though commonly found across India, face extreme threat due to prevalent misunderstanding and ignorance amongst people. They are often confused with the venomous Russell's viper and these reptiles often get killed when they venture into human habitations," said Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO and Co-founder of Wildlife SOS. PTI NIT NIT SNESNE