9 IAS officers transferred in Haryana

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) The Haryana government transferred nine IAS officers with immediate effect on Monday, an official spokesperson said here.IAS officer Renu S Phulia, who was Director General, New and Renewable Energy, has been transferred as Director General, Urban Estates, the spokesperson said.He said Balkar Singh, Director and Special Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department and Mission has now been posted as Director, Secondary Education and Special Secretary, School Education Department.Ramesh Chander Bidhan, who holds the charge of Director and Special Secretary, Skill Development and Industrial Training and Employment Department has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana Seeds Development Corporation.IAS officer Amarjit Singh Mann has been posted as Administrator, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, Hisar and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Hisar, the spokesperson said.Besides, Ashok Kumar Sharma has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ambala and Estate Officer for the government land in excised area in Ambala Cantt.He further said Prabhjot Singh, Commissioner and Special Secretary, Transport Department, has been given the additional charge of Director and Special Secretary, Skill Development and Industrial Training and Employment Department.Mukul Kumar has been posted as Additional Secretary, Urban Estates Department, against a vacant post and he will also retain the charge of Deputy Commissioner Yamunanagar.IAS officer Shakti Singh has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Jind and Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Jind, while Uttam Singh has been posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hisar and Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Hisar. PTI CHS AAR