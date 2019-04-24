9 injured as cluster bus hit multiple vehicles in central Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) At least nine people were injured Wednesday after a DTC cluster bus hit over 10 vehicles in Central Delhi's Desh Bandu Gupta Road area after its brake allegedly failed, police said. According to a senior police officer, police received the information at around 6.02 pm that a DTC cluster bus has hit five cars and as many two-wheelers and a pick up van at a signal at Brahma Kumaris Chowk, New Rohtak Road.As much as nine people received injuries in accident, out of which, six injured people were shifted to Jeewan Mala Hospital and three were rushed to Lady Hardinge Hospital, police said. One of the injured admitted at Jeewan hospital is stated to be serious, they said. The driver of the bus fled from the spot and he has been identified, police said. PTI NIT RCJ