9 killed, 19 wounded as village head and supporters open fire on group over land dispute

Sonebhadra (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) A village head and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a rival group over a land dispute in Ghorawal area here, killingnine people, including three women, and leaving 19 injured on Wednesday, police said.The incident occurred in Sapahi village. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the DGP to monitor the case and ensure effective action against the culprits, officials said.Police said Sapahi village head Yagya Dutt and his supporters allegedly opened fire on the victims following a quarrel over a long pending land dispute, police said. "Nine persons have been killed and 19 injured in the incident of firing," District Magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal said.The injured have been rushed to the hospital where the condition of some of them was stated to be critical.Taking prompt note of the matter, the chief minister directed the district magistrate of Sonbhadra to provide immediate medical attention to the injured, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow."The CM has also directed the DGP to personally monitor the case and ensure effective action to catch the culprits," he added. PTI CORR ABN SMI RT