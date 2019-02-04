9-month-old girl abandoned by mother in Ranchi; airlifted to Delhi hospital in critical condition

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) A nine-month-old girl, allegedly thrown into a well by her mother in Ranchi, was rescued and airlifted to Delhi in critical condition and admitted to a hospital after being rushed in an ambulance through a 12-km green corridor on Monday, officials said.She has been "kept on a ventilator" in a pediatric ICU at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, they said."The baby was flown from Ranchi to Delhi, and then taken to the SGRH through a green corridor in critical condition," a senior official of the hospital said.According to the Delhi Traffic Police, a 12-km green corridor was created from Indira Gandhi International Airport to the hospital, a distance of 12 kilometres. It was covered in 13 minutes."The ambulance started at 5.10pm and reached Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at 5.23pm which would have taken around 45 minutes during peak hours," a senior police official said.According to the baby's attendants, she was thrown into a well by her mother, who is undergoing treatment for "postpartum psychosis (post-delivery depression)" in Ranchi, on the afternoon of February 1, SGRH sources told PTI."The baby was immediately rescued and then taken to the nearest hospital, where she was declared dead. However, later she was taken to a bigger hospital, and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) was performed and she was revived," one of the sources said.The Delhi hospital was contacted then and airlift facility was sought for the baby."Her condition is being closely monitored, she is kept on a ventilator in pediatric ICU," said Anil Sachdev, director, Pediatric Emergency and Intensive Care, SGRH. PTI AMP/KND AQS ABHABH