9 nominations filed in Punjab on Monday

Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary was among nine candidates who filed their nomination papers in Punjab on Monday.Chaudhary, accompanied by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, filed nominations from Jalandhar (reserve) seat.Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said Kabal Singh has filed his nomination for the Amritsar parliamentary constituency as an Independent candidate. Badal Singh filed his nomination as Independent from Faridkot (reserve) seat while Raghunath Singh of CPI (M) filed papers from Anandpur Sahib seat.All the 13 seats of Punjab will go to polls in a single phase on May 19. The last date to file nomination is April 29.The scrutiny of the nominations would be done on April 30 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature would be May 2.The nominations for the upcoming elections would be filed in the office of respective returning officers situated in District Administrative Complex from 11 am to 3 pm from April 22-29, excluding April 27 and 28.The Punjab Congress has already announced the names of its candidates for all the 13 seats while the Akali Dal is yet to name candidates for Bathinda and Ferozepur seats.The BJP, an ally of the SAD, which will be contesting on three seats, has fielded Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri from Amritsar.The saffron party is yet to name candidates from Hoshairpur and Gurdaspur seats.SAD (Taksali), a breakaway faction of the SAD, is also testing political waters and has fielded its candidates from Anandpur Sahib and Sangrur seats. PTI CHS VSD DPB