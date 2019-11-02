9 policemen injured in scuffle with villagers in UP's Gonda

Gonda, Nov 2 (PTI) Nine policemen were injured in a scuffle with villagers in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.While no arrest has been made so far, a case has been registered, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Kumar said.On Friday, residents of Nihal Purwa village were protesting against alleged police high-handedness outside the office of the district magistrate. Subsequently, they moved towards the residence of the divisional commissioner and blocked the Lucknow-Gonda Road.A scuffle broke out between the protesting villagers and the police in which nine personnel, including an inspector and two sub-inspectors, sustained minor injuries, the official said. PTI CORR NAV RDM RDM SOMSOM