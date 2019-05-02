9 suspected drug peddlers arrested in Jammu

Jammu, May 2 (PTI) Nine suspected drug peddlers and addicts were arrested in Poonch, Jammu and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and narcotic substances seized from them, police said.Ram Kishore was arrested from Reasi town after one kilogram poppy was found in his three-wheeler, an official said.On his disclosure, another suspected drug peddler, Sunil Kumar, alias Sonu, was apprehended. One kilogram poppy was found in his car as well, they said.In the border district of Poonch, six people were arrested for being allegedly involved in drug abuse and peddling, officials said.In Jammu, Parshotam Lal, alias Pamma, was arrested after narcotic drugs and Rs 30,500 cash was found in his possession during checking at Janipur area, they said.Cases have been registered against all of them, police added. PTI AB IJT