9-yr-old boy sodomised by neighbour

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by his minor neighbour when he was alone at his house here, police said Wednesday.The 16-year-old accused was absconding, they said.A case was registered against him under IPC section 377 (unnatural offences) and the POCSO Act, the police said. They added that the victim was sent for medical examination. PTI CORR DPB