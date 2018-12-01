90-yr-old disabled woman casts vote in J-K Panchayat polls

Bhadarwah (J-K), Dec 1 (PTI) Bedridden for the last five years, 90-year-old Fatima Begum Saturday voted in the ongoing Panchayat polls, becoming an inspiration for the villagers in this hilly district of Jammu and Kashmir. His son Abdul Latief carried her on his shoulders to the polling station at Gatha, three kms downhill from her Lagsaroo village, where she exercised her franchise. Doda district recorded 80.4 per cent voting in the sixth phase of Panchayat polls Saturday. "She is infirm and could not even make it to washroom since the past five years but insisted to be carried to the polling station to cast her vote," Latief, a daily wage labourer from a below poverty line (BPL) family, said. Despite being sick, bedridden and totally dependent on others, Begum said she had never missed any election. "For the last 60 years, I have never missed a single occasion to vote. Ever since I voted for the first time, I make sure that I do not miss a single chance and l am fortunate enough that my son happily agreed to carry me to the polling station," the woman told PTI. She said her vote is for the development of the region. "Nothing much has changed here even after more than 70 years of independence as life continues to be difficult for the residents but we are hopeful that one day our area will see development," she said. "We need road connectivity, electricity, good schools and job security. I voted with the hope that our area will be developed this time," Begum said. The physically challenged woman has become an inspiration for everyone in the area to participate in the election process. "For the past 10 days, she has been inquiring about the election date. Despite her disability and poor economic condition, she keeps on inspiring us to come out and vote," Latief said. PTI CORR TAS SNESNE