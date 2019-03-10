900 kg poppy straw seized in Kathua

Kathua, Mar 10 (PTI) In a major seizure, police Sunday recovered 900 kg of poppy straw from a truck in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. The truck, coming from Jammu, was on Jammu-Pathankot highway and on noticing police patrolling party, its driver abandoned the vehicle on a link road and fled away, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Shridhar Patil told reporters here. "The police party got suspicious and chased the vehicle which was abandoned by its driver. The search of the truck led to the recovery of nine quintals of poppy straw packed in 37 bags," the officer said. The SSP said the truck was seized and a case under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered in this connection. A hunt is on to nab the absconding driver, Patil said. PTI CORR TAS RCJ