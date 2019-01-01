900 people penalised by Noida police for violating traffic norms

Noida (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) Over 900 people were penalised by the Noida Police on New Year's eve for road traffic violations, including drunk and rash driving, officials said Tuesday.Thirty-six vehicles were also towed away after they were found parked in no-parking zones, traffic police officials said.Police personnel were deployed at various places in Noida city and in Greater Noida on December 31 to ensure smooth vehicular movement and check violation of rules."Strict checking was done at Greater Noida's Gaur Chowk, near shopping malls like Logix Mall and Spice Mall, near the City Centre, and at the commercial hub of Sector 18, among others places," Traffic Inspector Ravindra Kumar Vashishtha said."In total, 936 challans were issued on December 31 to rule violators, including those driving drunk, driving rash or in the wrong lane, and jumping signals. Thirty-six vehicles were towed after they were found parked in no-parking zones, he said. The officer said Rs 32,400 was collected as fines.The police and district administration had earlier warned action against those found violating road traffic rules on the new year's eve. PTI KIS ANBANB