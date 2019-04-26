91 candidates file nominations today for 7th phase of LS polls in Punjab

Chandigarh, Apr 26 (PTI) A total of 91 candidates, including SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Congress' Preneet Kaur, Friday filed their nomination papers for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, officials said. Congress candidate Preneet Kaur filed his nomination from the Patiala seat while Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal filed his papers from the Ferozepur constituency, they said. SAD candidate and sitting MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal filed her nomination from Bathinda while Congress' Sunil Jakhar filed his papers from the Gurdaspur seat. Union minister and BJP candidate Hardeep Singh Puri filed his papers from the Amritsar seat. While proceeding towards the office of deputy commissioner-cum-returning officer, a road show was organised in Amritsar and he was accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatar, Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik and Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia. SAD (Taksali) candidate Bir Devender Singh filed nomination from the Anandpur Sahib seat, Punjabi Ekta Party nominee Sukhpal Khaira filed his papers from Bathinda and AAP candidate Bhagwant Mann filed his papers from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. AAP candidate and MLA Baljinder Kaur also filed his papers from the Bathinda seat and SAD (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann filed nomination from the Sangrur seat. SAD candidates Charanjit Singh Atwal, Surjit Singh Rakhra, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Jagir Kaur and BJP's Som Prakash also submitted their nomination papers from Jalandhar, Patiala, Faridkot, Khadoor Sahib and Hoshiarpur seats, respectively. SAD candidate Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal and Lok Insaaf Party candidate Simarjeet Singh Bains also filed their papers from the Ludhiana seat. The nomination process will continue till April 29. The scrutiny of the nominations will be done on April 30 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is May 2. Polling for all the 13 seats will be held on May 19. PTI CHS VSD SNESNESNE